Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Declines By 43.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $22.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

