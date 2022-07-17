Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Declines By 43.2%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $22.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
