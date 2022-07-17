Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Grows By 100.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sow Good Price Performance

SOWG stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 5,586.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

