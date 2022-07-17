Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Drops By 37.0%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tarena International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.56.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

