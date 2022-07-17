Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Increases By 114.3%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T&D Price Performance

TDHOY stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. T&D has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

