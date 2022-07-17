Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Rises By 120.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE THQ opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

