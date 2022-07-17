Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Rises By 120.6%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE THQ opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $25.92.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
