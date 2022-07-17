Short Interest in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Decreases By 35.4%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USHG Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HUGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. USHG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

