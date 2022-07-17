Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Declines By 57.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VRNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

