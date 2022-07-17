Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Decreases By 56.3%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,510. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

