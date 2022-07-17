Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Rises By 122.5%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

WHLR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 6.99% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

