Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Lake Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $19,178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 88,235.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,377,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,377,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,181,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SIER remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

