Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Update

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 35,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $314.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

