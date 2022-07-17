Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Update

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Skeena Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of SKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 35,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $314.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
