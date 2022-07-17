Smaugs NFT Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $265,059.48 and approximately $871.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
