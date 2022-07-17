Solanium (SLIM) Market Cap Hits $8.94 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $1.03 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
