Solanium (SLIM) Market Cap Hits $8.94 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $1.03 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

