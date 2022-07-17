SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 367,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth about $16,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
SOPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,509. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
