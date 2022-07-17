SORA (XOR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million

SORA (XOR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, SORA has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. SORA has a market cap of $3.00 million and $372,419.00 worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00013942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SORA Coin Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,547 coins. SORA’s official website is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

