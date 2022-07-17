Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of SOLN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $57.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLN. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.
