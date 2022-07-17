Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market capitalization of $129,889.49 and approximately $16,916.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035964 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
