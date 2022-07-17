SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

DIA opened at $312.66 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average of $335.31.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

