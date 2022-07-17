SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

