SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 14.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $53,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.