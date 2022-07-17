Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

