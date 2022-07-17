Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

