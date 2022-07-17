Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Star Group Price Performance

SGU stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $782.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Star Group news, CFO Richard Ambury bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Star Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Stories

