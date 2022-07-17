STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.69 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $124.69 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

