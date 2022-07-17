Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DRKTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 600 ($7.14) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.76) to GBX 320 ($3.81) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 450 ($5.35) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darktrace currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.67.

Darktrace Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTC:DRKTF opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

