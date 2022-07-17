Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$2.25

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus to C$2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

