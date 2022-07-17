Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.85 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $18.95 or 0.00089363 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $61.85 million and $12.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

