Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $872,309.37 and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00658778 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,962,488 coins and its circulating supply is 46,262,488 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.