Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUI opened at $160.52 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

