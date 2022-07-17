Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Target Price to $88.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.