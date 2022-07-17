SVB Leerink Lowers ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

