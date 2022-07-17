Swap (XWP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Swap has a market cap of $79,357.98 and approximately $127.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,497,843 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.