Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.99

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and traded as low as $23.77. Swiss Life shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 4,347 shares trading hands.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Swiss Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

