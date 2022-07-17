Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

