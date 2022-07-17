T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.91.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 158.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

