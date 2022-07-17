Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $9.99 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

