Taraxa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $353,399.00 (TARA)

Taraxa (TARA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $353,399.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Taraxa

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

