Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

