TD Securities Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

TSE:CPX opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$46.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

