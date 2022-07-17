Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.91.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$35.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.79.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

