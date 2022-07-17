Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.94. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 342,345 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Telenor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Telenor ASA Announces Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

