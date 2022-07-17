TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TU. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE TU opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

