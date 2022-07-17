Ternoa (CAPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $353,191.00

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Ternoa has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $353,191.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.