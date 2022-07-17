TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007364 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

