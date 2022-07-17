Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $137.60 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $225,525,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

