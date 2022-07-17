Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,514,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 18,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,666.67 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,756.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,519.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,344.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

