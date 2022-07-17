The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $147.74 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

