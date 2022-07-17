The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,137,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

