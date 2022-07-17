The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GDV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 122,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,162,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,183 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,012,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 850,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 678,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

