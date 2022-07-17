The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €20.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.60.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

